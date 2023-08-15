Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Athletics on August 15, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nolan Arenado and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Dakota Hudson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Hudson Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (3-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- Hudson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Hudson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|7.0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|3.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .283/.331/.506 slash line so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 125 hits with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a .277/.366/.454 slash line on the season.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 77 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .238/.327/.460 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
