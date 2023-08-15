Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Oakland Athletics (33-86), who will answer with Spenser Watkins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +185 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs Watkins - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 26 out of the 59 games, or 44.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 33 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious eight times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.