How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Dakota Hudson gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB action with 166 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (558 total runs).
- The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.435).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hudson (3-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Hudson will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.5 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Jalen Beeks
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kodai Senga
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|David Peterson
