Tuesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) and the Oakland Athletics (33-86) clashing at Busch Stadium (on August 15) at 7:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Dakota Hudson (3-0, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Spenser Watkins.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have won 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule