Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his games this year (57 of 86), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.304
|.358
|OBP
|.403
|.404
|SLG
|.506
|10
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|21
|31/25
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears (2-9) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
