The Oakland Athletics (33-85) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66), at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (2-9, 4.15 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-9, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-8) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 25 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Sears is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season.

Sears has put together 18 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.

