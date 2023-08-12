Paul Goldschmidt -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt is batting .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (31.9%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 of 113 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .274 AVG .270 .382 OBP .337 .451 SLG .439 20 XBH 21 9 HR 9 29 RBI 30 61/36 K/BB 49/24 5 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings