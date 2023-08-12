Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 122 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 16th in slugging.
- Arenado will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.
- In 80 of 111 games this year (72.1%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this season (41.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.310
|AVG
|.256
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.516
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|43
|40/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
