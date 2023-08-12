On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .286 with 51 walks and 57 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Nootbaar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of them.

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.4%).

He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season (42 of 85), with two or more runs 11 times (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .258 AVG .311 .358 OBP .408 .404 SLG .518 10 XBH 21 6 HR 6 17 RBI 21 31/25 K/BB 41/26 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings