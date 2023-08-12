Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .286 with 51 walks and 57 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of them.
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.4%).
- He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season (42 of 85), with two or more runs 11 times (12.9%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.311
|.358
|OBP
|.408
|.404
|SLG
|.518
|10
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|21
|31/25
|K/BB
|41/26
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Ragans (3-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
