Cardinals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Lars Nootbaar and Kyle Isbel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-140
|+115
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have gone 24-33 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).
- St. Louis has a record of 17-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (42.5% winning percentage).
- The Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-54-4 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have covered only 12.5% of their games this season, going 1-7-0 against the spread.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|25-33
|26-33
|23-20
|28-45
|39-49
|12-16
