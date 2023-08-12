The Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-70) on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).

Brewers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers' Woodruff (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.65, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857 in three games this season.

Woodruff has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.

Scholtens is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 2.8 frames per outing.

He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

