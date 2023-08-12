Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on August 12, 2023
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 123 hits with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 24 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .293/.374/.510 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 111 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .249/.350/.413 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 131 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .305/.409/.662 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (101 total hits).
- He has a .248/.307/.442 slash line on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
