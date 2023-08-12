Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .255 with six doubles, nine home runs and four walks.

Knizner is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 17.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (35.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .268 AVG .243 .278 OBP .273 .479 SLG .486 7 XBH 8 4 HR 5 15 RBI 11 18/1 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings