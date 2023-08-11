Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Lars Nootbaar (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Coleman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Rays.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .280 with 51 walks and 56 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Nootbaar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 66.7% of his 84 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (34.5%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he had two or more.
- In 41 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.300
|.358
|OBP
|.398
|.404
|SLG
|.506
|10
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|20
|31/25
|K/BB
|41/26
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Coleman takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .286 against him.
