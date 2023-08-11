Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Dylan Carlson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Coleman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .219.
- In 50.7% of his 73 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 73 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.220
|AVG
|.219
|.307
|OBP
|.330
|.350
|SLG
|.313
|10
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|11
|22/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|2
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Coleman gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty has 17 appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .286 against him this season. He has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 17 appearances.
