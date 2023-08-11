Right now the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 482 yards (28.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Ravens last season.

In the passing game, Drake scored one touchdown, with 17 catches for 89 yards.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin delivered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

