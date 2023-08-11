The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Wainwright Stats

Adam Wainwright (3-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3.0 9 7 7 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 6.0 7 4 4 3 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .283/.331/.511 slash line on the year.

Arenado will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 59 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .274/.359/.448 so far this year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 124 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.310/.474 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 16 walks and 45 RBI (97 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.290/.417 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

