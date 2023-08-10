Aliyah Boston and the Minnesota Lynx will battle when the Indiana Fever (7-22) take on the Lynx (14-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's last game, it defeated Chicago 88-79. The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier, who finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, and Jessica Shepard, with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Led by Kelsey Mitchell with 21 points last time out, Indiana lost 87-80 versus Los Angeles.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-160 to win)

Lynx (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+135 to win)

Fever (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Prime Video

Fever Season Stats

Offensively the Fever are the ninth-ranked team in the league (79.8 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (85.1 points conceded per game).

Indiana is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.3) and best in rebounds allowed (32.2).

This season the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists at 17.9 per game.

Indiana is the third-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

The Fever are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.9%).

Defensively, Indiana is second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.4. And it is worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 37.5%.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever average fewer points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (80.8), but also give up fewer at home (83.1) than on the road (86.6).

This year Indiana is grabbing more rebounds at home (35.2 per game) than on the road (33.7). But it is also conceding more at home (33.0) than away (31.6).

The Fever average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (17.8) than away (18.1).

Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (15.8) than away (13.4), but it also forces more at home (13.6) than on the road (12.1).

The Fever drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.3) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than away (34.2%).

This year Indiana is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (8.8). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (38.8%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have entered the game as underdogs 20 times this season and won five, or 25%, of those games.

The Fever have entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and are 2-10 in those contests.

Indiana is 13-14-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has an ATS record of 9-5 as a 3.5-point underdog or greater.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Fever.

