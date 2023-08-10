Yandy Diaz and Nolan Arenado will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those games.

St. Louis has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 55 of its 112 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 25-32 23-20 27-44 38-48 12-16

