Currently the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and two on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis recorded only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (54.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and picked up 482 yards (28.4 per game).

Also, Drake had 17 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the charge with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

