The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 117 hits, batting .282 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 71.0% of his games this year (76 of 107), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has driven home a run in 44 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
  • He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 51
.310 AVG .252
.362 OBP .299
.516 SLG .500
23 XBH 23
10 HR 13
38 RBI 41
40/18 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
