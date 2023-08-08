Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 117 hits, batting .282 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (76 of 107), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 44 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.310
|AVG
|.252
|.362
|OBP
|.299
|.516
|SLG
|.500
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|41
|40/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
