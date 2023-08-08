On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 82 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 73rd in slugging.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this season (65.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 81), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), with two or more RBI eight times (9.9%).

In 49.4% of his games this year (40 of 81), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .258 AVG .293 .358 OBP .395 .404 SLG .469 10 XBH 16 6 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/25 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

