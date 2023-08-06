The Indiana Fever (7-20), on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Atlanta Dream (14-13).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -380 +300
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +275
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +240
Tipico Dream (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +255

Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fever are 13-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 26 times this season.
  • A total of 12 Fever games this year have hit the over.

