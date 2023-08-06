The Indianapolis Colts right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +15000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the . On defense, it ranked 15th, allowing 334 yards per contest.

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and two on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis recorded only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

On the ground with the Ravens last season, Kenyan Drake scored four touchdowns and accumulated 482 yards (40.2 per game).

In the passing game, Drake scored one touchdown, with 17 receptions for 89 yards.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +3000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +3000 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

