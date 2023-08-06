How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Zack Thompson will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis' .433 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (525 total).
- The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.448).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Thompson will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-4
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Shane McClanahan
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Zack Greinke
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
