Cardinals vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Arenado and Jurickson Profar will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rockies have +165 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-200
|+165
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 55 total times this season. They've gone 24-31 in those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 3-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (60% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- St. Louis has played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-51-4).
- The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|25-32
|24-31
|23-19
|26-43
|38-47
|11-15
