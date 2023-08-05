Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- O'Neill will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 28 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (22.5%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.279
|AVG
|.229
|.338
|OBP
|.308
|.471
|SLG
|.329
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|20/6
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.51 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Blach (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
