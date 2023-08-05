On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Busch Stadium

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (115) this season while batting .283 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 74 of 105 games this year (70.5%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

He has homered in 20% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 44 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 20% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (40%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .312 AVG .252 .360 OBP .299 .527 SLG .500 23 XBH 23 10 HR 13 38 RBI 41 39/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

