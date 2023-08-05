Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 122 ranking) will take on Nao Hibino (No. 136) in the semifinals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Saturday, August 5.

Hibino has -140 odds to earn a win versus Cristian (+110).

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Nao Hibino Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 58.3% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Nao Hibino +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +350 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cristian beat Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Hibino is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 109-ranked Tereza Martincova in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Cristian has played 19 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

Cristian has played 20.2 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Hibino is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

Hibino has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.7% of those games.

On December 31, 2022, Cristian and Hibino met in the ASB Classic qualifying round. Hibino secured the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Hibino and Cristian have matched up in three total sets, with Hibino taking two of them and Cristian one.

Hibino has the edge in 27 total games versus Cristian, capturing 16 of them.

In their one match against each other, Cristian and Hibino are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets.

