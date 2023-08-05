Oddsmakers have set player props for Nolan Arenado, Ryan McMahon and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (2-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Matz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 9 5.1 2 1 0 9 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.330/.514 so far this year.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.363/.455 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 102 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.344/.479 so far this season.

McMahon will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 91 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .245/.328/.371 so far this year.

Profar enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

