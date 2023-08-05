Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rockies on August 5, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Nolan Arenado, Ryan McMahon and others when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (2-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Matz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.330/.514 so far this year.
- Arenado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.363/.455 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 102 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.344/.479 so far this season.
- McMahon will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 91 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .245/.328/.371 so far this year.
- Profar enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
