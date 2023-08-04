The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year (32 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .252 AVG .215 .295 OBP .302 .374 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 27/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings