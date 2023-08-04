Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Edman has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (32 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.252
|AVG
|.215
|.295
|OBP
|.302
|.374
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|27/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.08, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .332 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.