Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 111th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 95 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (34 of 95), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 37 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 48
.287 AVG .196
.377 OBP .278
.567 SLG .423
20 XBH 18
12 HR 10
41 RBI 24
58/22 K/BB 56/19
4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).
  • The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen (0-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.08 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.08, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .332 against him.
