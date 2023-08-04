The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (112) this season while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 18th in slugging.
  • In 70.2% of his 104 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
  • In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (39.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.305 AVG .252
.355 OBP .299
.510 SLG .500
22 XBH 23
9 HR 13
37 RBI 41
38/16 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
