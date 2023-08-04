The St. Louis Cardinals versus Colorado Rockies game on Friday at 8:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Lars Nootbaar and Ryan McMahon.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 23-30 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, St. Louis has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 62.3% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-50-4).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-31 24-31 23-19 25-42 38-46 10-15

