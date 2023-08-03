The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .249.
  • He ranks 93rd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (26.7%).
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has driven home a run in 27 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.252 AVG .247
.335 OBP .353
.415 SLG .430
16 XBH 17
5 HR 6
19 RBI 21
44/16 K/BB 41/20
5 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
