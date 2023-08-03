Tyler O'Neill and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • O'Neill will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers during his last games.
  • In 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%) O'Neill has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.281 AVG .229
.343 OBP .308
.484 SLG .329
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
5 RBI 7
20/6 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
