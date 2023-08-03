Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had an RBI in 17 games this year (20.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.252
|AVG
|.215
|.296
|OBP
|.302
|.377
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|26/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
