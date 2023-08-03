At the moment the Tennessee Titans have been given +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

The Titans had three wins at home last year and four away.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 16 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard amassed 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2800 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2800

Odds are current as of August 3 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.