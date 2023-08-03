Taylor Motter -- batting .172 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is hitting .190 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In seven of 15 games this season, Motter has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
.250 AVG .136
.286 OBP .240
.300 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
