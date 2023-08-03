Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (35.8%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.287
|AVG
|.196
|.377
|OBP
|.278
|.567
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
