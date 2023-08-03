On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 112 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 18th in slugging.
  • Arenado has gotten a hit in 73 of 104 games this year (70.2%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (30.8%).
  • He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (20.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this year (39.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.305 AVG .252
.355 OBP .299
.510 SLG .500
22 XBH 23
9 HR 13
37 RBI 41
38/16 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gray (4-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.