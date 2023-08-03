Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Twins on August 3, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 112 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .277/.365/.460 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (4-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 22nd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.14), 36th in WHIP (1.261), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He has a slash line of .225/.299/.392 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has put up 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .207/.294/.438 slash line on the season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
