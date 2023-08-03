Cardinals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) and the Minnesota Twins (55-54) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 3.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-3).
Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
|Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Twins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.
- This year, St. Louis has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (512 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hayden Wesneski
|July 29
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Adam Wainwright vs Jameson Taillon
|July 30
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 1
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Miles Mikolas vs Pablo Lopez
|August 2
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Dakota Hudson vs Joe Ryan
|August 3
|Twins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Sonny Gray
|August 4
|Rockies
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Flexen
|August 5
|Rockies
|-
|Steven Matz vs Ty Blach
|August 6
|Rockies
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Austin Gomber
|August 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Zach Eflin
|August 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane McClanahan
