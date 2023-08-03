Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 30 against the Cubs) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, eight home runs and four walks while hitting .246.

Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers during his last games.

Knizner has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In seven games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Knizner has driven in a run in 15 games this year (35.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .266 AVG .229 .277 OBP .260 .500 SLG .443 7 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 18/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings