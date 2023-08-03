Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 30 against the Cubs) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has six doubles, eight home runs and four walks while hitting .246.
  • Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers during his last games.
  • Knizner has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In seven games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Knizner has driven in a run in 15 games this year (35.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 21
.266 AVG .229
.277 OBP .260
.500 SLG .443
7 XBH 7
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
18/1 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
