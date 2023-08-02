Tyler O'Neill -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

O'Neill enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 26 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

O'Neill has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .283 AVG .229 .348 OBP .308 .450 SLG .329 6 XBH 5 2 HR 1 4 RBI 7 19/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings