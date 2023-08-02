Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Twins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Twins
|Cardinals vs Twins Odds
|Cardinals vs Twins Prediction
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .235.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 82 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 82), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this year (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.252
|AVG
|.215
|.297
|OBP
|.302
|.381
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|25/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (9-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 38th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.