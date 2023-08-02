Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .871 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.
- Nootbaar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.
- In 50 of 76 games this year (65.8%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 38 of 76 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.258
|AVG
|.293
|.361
|OBP
|.395
|.394
|SLG
|.469
|8
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|28/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ryan (9-7) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
