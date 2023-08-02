Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Dakota Hudson on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-130). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. The average over/under set by bookmakers in St. Louis' past four contests has been 9.1, a span in which the Cardinals and their opponents have gone under every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

St. Louis has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 8-12 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 52 of its 105 chances.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-30 24-31 23-19 24-41 37-45 10-15

