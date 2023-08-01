The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (110) this season while batting .279 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (19.6%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (41.2%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (20.6%).

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .307 AVG .252 .358 OBP .299 .516 SLG .500 21 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 36/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings