On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have lost three straight. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Mercury have covered seven times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.

In the Mercury's 23 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

